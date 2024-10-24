Qantas Airways: A New Era of Growth and Renewal

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways is undergoing a significant transformation with a new management team led by CEO Vanessa Hudson, who is dedicated to restoring the airline’s reputation and financial strength. The company is investing heavily in fleet renewal and customer service improvements, aiming to deliver better returns for shareholders and fully franked dividends. Despite past challenges, Qantas remains a pivotal part of Australia’s identity and is committed to learning from past mistakes to secure future success.

