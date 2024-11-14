Qantas Airways Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.
Qantas Airways Limited has announced the issuance of 3,192,000 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move, effective from November 11, 2024, reflects the company’s efforts to motivate and retain its workforce, potentially impacting its stock’s performance in the market.
