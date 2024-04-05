Q&A with James St. Aubin, Chief investment Officer, Ocean Park Asset Management

Nasdaq Trade Talks:

Factors Driving Investor Demand for Actively Managed ETFs

Q1: Have ETFs become table stakes for active asset managers?

A2: Yes. I think every asset manager has to be considering ETFs, if they haven't already launched one. Demand from advisors and individual investors is really driving the shift away from traditional SMAs and mutual funds into the ETF space, and we expect that to continue. We're still in the very early innings of the trend.

Q2: There are thousands of ETFs in the past few years. Why the sudden uptick?

A2: If you are asking “Why active, and why now?” you have to remember that ETFs have been around since the mid-early-1990s, but the rule for ETFs changed in 2019. Prior to 2019, it wasn't very practical to have actively managed ETFs. Only now, due to the rule change, has product development really begun. Currently, there are about 1,600 active ETFs, and perhaps a third of them have a track record longer than three years. We are definitely in the early stages of active managers looking at ETFs as a potential distribution opportunity.

Q3: As it relates to cost, do you “get what you pay for” within the active space?

A3: I think so. There was a race to the bottom, and beta is commoditized, so it’s really about costs and how much it trades in both implicit and explicit costs. But active managers do deserve compensation when they deliver on what they promise. And they must deliver in order to earn those fees. Generally, I think that we're not going to see the kind of competition we did in the past -- which was, the only differentiator in passive is not necessarily the only differentiator in active.

Q4: How do you compare passively managed investments to active products?

A4: The words active and passive can get muddled a little bit. In actuality, a passively managed strategy can be an index strategy. You can have an actively managed strategy that is indexed. So that's where these terms get a little confusing. Just because it's indexed doesn't mean it is passive, and many of those active, index strategies are actually trying to beat the benchmark. If you think about factor products, for example, they are generally trying to beat a traditional market cap weighted benchmark. If you're looking at comparing these products, you should also consider what would be labeled as passively managed but is actually trying to beat the benchmark.

Q5: What's next for this rapidly evolving space?

A5: I think we’ve seen some initial crowding in certain spaces. For example, option-based products are almost a quarter of the total universe right now, and it seems to be getting somewhat saturated. You then see other categories that perhaps have a smaller, opportunity set at the moment. So, I think, as asset managers contemplate their business strategy going forward, they're going to look at what what's available in the space, asking themselves “Can I compete?”

I wouldn't be surprised to see the number of ETFs easily double over the next five years. Which particular categories will drive the most development is really dependent on demand. What’s been successful so far has been option strategies, and that’s where we’ve seen the most development. As that starts to broaden out, I think you'll see managers looking to put out products in other areas.

This Q+A was derived from CIO James St. Aubin’s portion of the NASDAQ panel discussion titled “What Factors Are Driving Investor Demand for Actively Managed ETFs?” which took place on August 21, 2024. A link to the full episode, can be viewed here: https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/what-factors-are-driving-investor-demand-actively-managed-etfs

