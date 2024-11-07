News & Insights

Q2 Holdings price target raised to $90 from $65 at Morgan Stanley

November 07, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Infante raised the firm’s price target on Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to $90 from $65 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The overall demand environment for Q2 “continues to remain robust,” says the analyst, who adds that profitability and free cash flow “continue to shine.” From here, the firm will be focused on the capacity of incremental net new / expansion deals to tick up the subscription compound annual growth rate, as well as any budget or M&A unlock from a change in administration, the analyst tells investors.

