Q2 Holdings Names Jonathan Price As CFO

(RTTNews) - Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Monday announced the appointment of Jonathan Price as its Chief Financial Officer, effective November 2024.

Price will succeed David Mehok who will be departing Q2 to spend more time with family. Mehok will remain as Q2's Chief Financial Officer through the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to facilitate a smooth transition.

Price brings nearly 20 years of experience in corporate finance and operating leadership roles across investment banking, corporate strategy and the technology and financial services software industries.

"Jonathan's contributions to Q2 over the past six years have been critical to our strategy and success and he is ideally suited to help guide Q2 as CFO in its next phase of growth," said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jonathan to leverage his corporate finance background, operational experience and strategic mindset as we continue to execute against our profitable growth plan and drive long-term shareholder value."

