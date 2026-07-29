Q2 Earnings Season in Full Swing

Pre-market futures are flat-to-down ahead of today’s open, with overseas turbulence in the memory chip market reverberating on domestic shores. We also see something of a hesitation in trading ahead of this afternoon’s Fed decision on interest rates. The Dow is off -340 points at this hour, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is -7, while the S&P 500 and small-cap Russell 2000 are flat.

Saudi Arabia attacked Iran-backed forced in Iraq, demonstrating a further widening of the conflict that originally had been contained to the U.S. and Israel versus Iran. Spot oil prices are back up again this morning, but still just in the $80s per barrel (/bbl); a week ago, Brent crude had surged back over $100/bbl.

South Korean Finance Takes Measures to Calm Market

The finance minister of South Korea overnight has initiated caps on single-stock leveraged ETFs — a clear move to quiet market volatility related to SK Hynix (SKHY), one of the top memory chip producers in the world, which is a key component in the AI trade. The Korean stock market, KOSPI, was down another -6%, -15% over the last week.

This is reportedly the first time the country has applied the breaks to a particular stock trading entity, and it comes the day SK Hynix missed on both top and bottom lines in its first publicly trading earnings report this morning. Both operating profits and sales, however, rose triple-digits in the quarter. The company, one of the biggest suppliers to NVIDIA (NVDA), is down -1% on the news, -22% since its IPO less than three weeks ago.

FOMC Decision: No Longer a Slam Dunk?

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concludes its fifth meeting so far in 2026, and the first one where analysts have an inkling something might change on the Fed funds rate. Particularly, a quarter-points rate hike has been bandied about as a possibility today over the past week or so, likely due to inflation rates dancing up around +4% over the past couple months and uncertainties around the Strait of Hormuz.

With Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s new methodology intentionally less transparent than the last three Fed chairs (Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell), it’s tough to get a read on what results his leadership will glean this afternoon at 2pm ET. But from this vista, despite whether more hawkish members of the Fed cast their votes to raise interest rates, it’s hard to see a Warsh-led consensus bringing this about so early into his tenure. Unless he’s looking for a fight from President Trump.

Q2 Roundup at a Glance: PG, HUM & More

Procter & Gamble (PG) beat on fiscal Q4 earnings this morning by 2 cents per share, while missing slightly on its top line to $21.2 billion, above the $20.89 billion reported a year ago.

Health insurance giant Humana (HUM) posted a huge Q2 earnings beat this morning: $7.61 per share versus $6.22 in the Zacks consensus, for a +22.35% positive earnings surprise. Revenues of $40.89 billion outpaced expectations by +0.59%.

Biotech major Biogen (BIIB) provided one of the strongest quarterly reports of the morning, with Q2 earnings of $3.60 per share well above the $3.04 projected, on revenues of $2.74 billion which outperformed estimates by +9.4%.

Vans, Timberland and The North Face parent V.F. Corp. (VFC) posted its first earnings miss in the last four quarters: -$0.27 per share versus -$0.22 expected. Revenues of $1.67 billion was -0.29% below consensus.

After the close, we’ll see results from two key “Mag 7” companies, Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META), In addition, reports are also due from Qualcomm (QCOM) and Starbucks (SBUX), among others, this afternoon.

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Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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