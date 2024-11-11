Pyxis Oncology to host investor event to present preliminary PYX-201 data

Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) will host an in-person and virtual investor event to discuss preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PYX-201 in multiple types of solid tumors. The event will be held on November 20, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET at Venue 42 by Convene, located at 5 Times Square in New York City. Pyxis Oncology’s executive management team will be joined by the following physician thought leaders to discuss preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial: Anthony Tolcher, MD, FRCPC, FACP, Founder and CEO, NEXT Oncology; Glenn Hanna, MD, Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation and Center for Salivary and Rare Head and Neck Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. PYX-201, the Company’s lead clinical drug candidate, is a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate with a microtubule inhibitor payload that uniquely targets Extradomain-B Fibronectin, a non-cellular structural component within the tumor extra-cellular matrix. PYX-201 is being evaluated in an open-label, multicenter, Phase 1 dose escalation trial in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. The data presentation will include insights into approximately 80 patients, including available safety, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and the plan for the next development phase.

