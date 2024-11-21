Pyrum Innovations Secures Key Approval from Continental

Pyrum Innovations AG (DE:PYR) has released an update.

Pyrum Innovations AG has received unlimited delivery approval from Continental for its recovered Carbon Black (rCB) produced at its Dillingen/Saar plant, marking a significant milestone after three years of development. This approval reflects Pyrum’s successful adherence to automotive industry standards and is expected to boost sales, as the company plans to increase rCB production with a new grinding and pelletising plant. Pyrum’s sustainable recycling technology offers an eco-friendly alternative by converting end-of-life tyres into valuable raw materials.

