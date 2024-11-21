Pyrum Innovations Secures Key Approval from Continental

Pyrum Innovations AG (DE:PYR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pyrum Innovations AG has received unlimited delivery approval from Continental for its recovered Carbon Black (rCB) produced at its Dillingen/Saar plant, marking a significant milestone after three years of development. This approval reflects Pyrum’s successful adherence to automotive industry standards and is expected to boost sales, as the company plans to increase rCB production with a new grinding and pelletising plant. Pyrum’s sustainable recycling technology offers an eco-friendly alternative by converting end-of-life tyres into valuable raw materials.
For further insights into DE:PYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.