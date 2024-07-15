PYPL or INTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Software sector might want to consider either Paypal (PYPL) or Intapp (INTA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both Paypal and Intapp have a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PYPL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.55, while INTA has a forward P/E of 60.82. We also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74.

Another notable valuation metric for PYPL is its P/B ratio of 3.05. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, INTA has a P/B of 6.66.

These metrics, and several others, help PYPL earn a Value grade of A, while INTA has been given a Value grade of F.

Both PYPL and INTA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PYPL is the superior value option right now.

