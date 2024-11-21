PYC Therapeutics Advances VP-001 for Eye Disease

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.
PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) is advancing its VP-001 drug candidate, aimed at treating Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11, with promising results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trials showing improved vision in patients. The company is gearing up for discussions with the FDA to initiate a registrational trial in 2025, signaling a significant step towards addressing a market valued at over $1 billion annually. This development is part of PYC’s broader strategy to deliver first-in-class RNA therapies for genetic diseases.
