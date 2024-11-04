PYC Therapeutics Advances in Eye Disease Treatment Trials

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics has received approval to escalate the dose in its clinical trials for VP-001, a promising treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11, a genetic eye disease. The company’s trials have shown encouraging results in halting disease progression and improving vision in patients. As PYC aims to engage with the FDA in early 2025, investors are watching closely, given the potential $1 billion market for this groundbreaking therapy.

