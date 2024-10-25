PYC Therapeutics Advances Clinical-Stage Drug Programs

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics Limited is making significant strides in its clinical-stage drug programs, with promising results from its Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11 treatment showing improved vision in patients. The company is also advancing its Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy drug candidate into clinical trials and preparing its third program for regulatory submission. These developments position PYC as a key player in the biotechnology sector, aiming to deliver first-in-class precision medicines for genetic diseases.

