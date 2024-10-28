News & Insights

PVW Resources Sets Annual General Meeting Date

October 28, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

PVW Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as the meeting will address significant matters affecting their shareholding. Proxy voting is available for those unable to attend in person, ensuring all votes are counted.

