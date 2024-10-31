News & Insights

PVW Resources Expands REE Exploration in Brazil

October 31, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

PVW Resources Limited is advancing its exploration endeavors in Brazil with the acquisition of promising tenements for Rare Earth Elements (REE) hosted in Ionic Absorption Clay. The company has appointed experienced geologist Ms. Celeste Quieroz to enhance its exploration management as it begins drilling activities at its Capão Bonito REE Project. These strategic steps highlight Brazil’s potential to become a key player in the global critical minerals market.

