PVL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Permianville Royalty Trust (Symbol: PVL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.01, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of PVL's recent stock price of $1.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Permianville Royalty Trust to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when PVL shares open for trading on 4/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PVL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVL's low point in its 52 week range is $1.4025 per share, with $2.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.89.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PVL makes up 1.20% of the Prospera Income ETF (Symbol: THRV) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PVL).

Permianville Royalty Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Permianville Royalty Trust shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.