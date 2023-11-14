PVH Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.50, changing hands as high as $82.24 per share. PVH Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVH's low point in its 52 week range is $57.88 per share, with $94.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.