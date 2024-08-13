PVH Corp (PVH) Looks Good on Brand Strength & Solid DTC Unit

PVH Corporation PVH seems to be well-poised, thanks to its robust strategic initiatives and strong fundamentals. The company’s multi-year strategy PVH+ Plan to drive sustainable growth is working smoothly while the expansion efforts in the international business also bode well. Strength in brands, particularly Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER, is an added positive.



The company aims at developing a demand and data-driven operating model with a systematic and repeatable product-creation model. This model will put the consumer first, thus leveraging data to offer fresh products.



PVH Corp has been making constant efforts to expand its international business. It has been boosting gross margins and further strengthening its unique brand position and pricing power in Europe. It has also been experiencing robust growth in the Asia Pacific region. The company is also focusing on boosting efficiencies to be cost-competitive and, in turn, reinvest in strategic plans.



The PVH+ Plan focuses on boosting core strengths as well as connecting Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands with consumers through five major drivers. These drivers are win with product, win with consumer engagement, win in the digitally-led marketplace, develop a demand- and data-driven operating model and drive efficiencies and invest in growth.



The company sees strength in its DTC channel as well. DTC revenues increased 9% year over year, both on a reported basis and a constant-currency basis, during the fiscal first quarter. This was backed by consistent growth in all regions, including both the company's owned and operated stores, and digital-commerce operations. The digital commerce unit of the owned and operated stores rose 10% (9% on a constant-currency basis) year over year in the same quarter.

What’s More?

Buoyed by such endeavors, the clothing designer’s shares have gained 14.9% in the past year against the industry’s 14.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PVH Corp strives to create the best products across its significant growth categories. It expects to reinforce its presence in the global markets where its iconic labels resonate well with consumers. Management reinforces the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands so that these can cater well to consumers’ requirements.



PVH is focused on fueling digital growth by developing a holistic distribution strategy for its brands, driven by digital and direct-to-consumer channels and wholesale partnerships. Going forward, management is confident about the underlying power of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, which will guarantee success amid a tough consumer landscape.



Analysts seem optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 earnings per share is currently pegged at $11.24 and $12.91, indicating an increase of 5.2% and 14.9% year over year, respectively. A VGM Score of B for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company speaks volumes.

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely G-III Apparel Group GIII, Gildan Activewear GIL and Royal Caribbean RCL.



G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 571.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago figure.



Gildan Activewear, a manufacturer of premium quality branded basic activewear, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year earnings per share indicates growth of 14% from the year-ago corresponding figure.



Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share indicates an increase of 17.8% and 67.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.