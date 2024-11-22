Pursuit Minerals Announces Security Consolidation Plans

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced a security consolidation, affecting its ordinary shares and various options and performance rights. The reorganization is set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis by December 2, 2024, with the record date on December 3 and the issue date on December 10. This move is likely to impact investors looking to adjust their portfolios in anticipation of the consolidation.

