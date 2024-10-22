Purpose Investments Announces October 2024 Fund Distributions

Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) has released an update.

Purpose Investments Inc. has announced the October 2024 distributions for its various exchange-traded funds, including popular options like Apple and Microsoft Yield Shares. Investors can expect monthly payouts, with ex-distribution dates set for late October. This update provides a timely opportunity for investors to review their portfolios and potential returns.

