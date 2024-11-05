News & Insights

Stocks

Purifloh Advances PFAS Treatment Technology

November 05, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Purifloh Limited (AU:PO3) has released an update.

Purifloh Limited has made significant progress in its Free Radical Generator technology for PFAS treatment, reporting over 90% destruction of these contaminants in water. The company’s strategic low-cost adaptations and partnerships have facilitated efficient R&D, despite relatively low expenditure, as it moves towards commercial scalability. With promising test results from real-world sites, Purifloh is now focusing on pilot trials to further its technology’s market potential.

For further insights into AU:PO3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUFLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.