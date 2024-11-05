Purifloh Advances PFAS Treatment Technology

Purifloh Limited (AU:PO3) has released an update.
Purifloh Limited has made significant progress in its Free Radical Generator technology for PFAS treatment, reporting over 90% destruction of these contaminants in water. The company’s strategic low-cost adaptations and partnerships have facilitated efficient R&D, despite relatively low expenditure, as it moves towards commercial scalability. With promising test results from real-world sites, Purifloh is now focusing on pilot trials to further its technology’s market potential.
