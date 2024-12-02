PureWave Hydrogen Strengthens Advisory Board Expertise

Longhorn Exploration Corp (TSE:PWH) has released an update.

PureWave Hydrogen Corp. has bolstered its Advisory Board with the appointments of Matt Silverman and Daniel Jaouiche, bringing extensive expertise in geoscience and energy strategy. These strategic additions aim to enhance the company’s mission to advance clean hydrogen exploration and production, tapping into the potential of naturally occurring hydrogen.

