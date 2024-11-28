PureWave Hydrogen Corp. Rebrands and Engages Marketing Firm

Longhorn Exploration Corp (TSE:PWH) has released an update.
PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (formerly Longhorn Exploration Corp.) will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name and ticker symbol on November 21, 2024. The company has also engaged Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH to enhance investor awareness in Europe through a 12-month marketing contract.
