PureTech Health Strengthens Leadership at Seaport Therapeutics

November 20, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

PureTech Health (GB:PRTC) has released an update.

PureTech Health’s entity, Seaport Therapeutics, has appointed Sandi Peterson to its Board, enhancing its leadership with her extensive experience in life sciences and global business operations. This move is expected to bolster Seaport’s efforts in developing innovative neuropsychiatric treatments, emphasizing their commitment to advancing patient care. Investors might find this strategic addition promising as Seaport continues to push forward with its therapeutic pipeline.

