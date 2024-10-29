Pureprofile Ltd. Achieves Record Revenue Growth in Q1

Pureprofile Ltd. (AU:PPL) has released an update.

Pureprofile Ltd. has reported a robust start to FY25, achieving a record Q1 revenue of $13.9 million, up 13% from the previous year. The growth was driven by significant revenue increases outside of Australia and New Zealand, particularly in the US, UK, and India, reflecting the company’s successful global expansion strategy. This positive momentum also resulted in a 13% rise in EBITDA to $1.6 million, marking a profitable quarter.

For further insights into AU:PPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.