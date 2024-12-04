News & Insights

Pure Storage upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler

December 04, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Piper Sandler upgraded Pure Storage (PSTG) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $76, up from $56. The company’s fiscal Q3 results were better than expected given traditional sales, but lead metrics struggled, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says Pure Storage’s “significant” design win with a top-four cloud hyperscaler “removes risk and creates a catalyst for upside ahead.” The opportunity with the hyperscaler alone represents a $500M opportunity in 2026, and more hyperscalers could be coming, contends Piper.

