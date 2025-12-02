Pure Storage Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Pure Storage (PSTG) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $54.806 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $63.639 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pure Storage reported adjusted earnings of $200.154 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $964.453 million from $831.072 million last year.

Pure Storage earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

