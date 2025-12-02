Markets
PSTG

Pure Storage Q3 Profit Falls

December 02, 2025 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pure Storage (PSTG) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $54.806 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $63.639 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pure Storage reported adjusted earnings of $200.154 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $964.453 million from $831.072 million last year.

Pure Storage earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.806 Mln. vs. $63.639 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $964.453 Mln vs. $831.072 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.