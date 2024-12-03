Pure Storage announces collaboration with Kioxia

Pure Storage (PSTG) announced a collaboration with Kioxia a world leader in memory solutions, to develop technology that addresses the growing demand for high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure among today’s hyperscale environments. Traditional storage solutions, particularly those relying on hard disk drives, struggle to meet the demands of hyperscale environments due to their limited speed, scalability, reliability, and excessive power consumption. To eliminate these obstacles, the collaboration will deliver a data storage platform engineered from the ground up to tackle the needs of hyperscale environments, allowing for rapid scale while lowering power consumption and reducing the overall physical footprint of hyperscale data centers.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSTG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.