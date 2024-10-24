Pure Hydrogen Secures $10M in Hydrogen and Electric Vehicle Deals

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has secured agreements worth approximately $10 million for the sale of hydrogen and electric vehicles, along with related infrastructure. This includes deals with the Vietnam ASEAN Hydrogen Club and Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, highlighting the growing global demand for sustainable transportation solutions. The company’s strategic partnerships and product demonstrations position it well for future growth in the clean energy vehicle sector.

