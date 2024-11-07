News & Insights

Pure Hydrogen to Host Investor Webinar on Clean Energy Initiatives

November 07, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited is set to host an investor webinar on November 11, 2024, where Managing Director Scott Brown will discuss the company’s progress on its zero-emission vehicle fleet and other developments. The company aims to lead in hydrogen and energy projects, providing clean fuel solutions and investing in early-stage clean energy ventures. Attendees can participate in a Q&A session, with the webinar being available on the company’s website post-event.

