Pure Hydrogen Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has announced a change in director Adam Giles’ interest, with the acquisition of 41,600 ordinary class shares valued at $5,200 through an on-market trade. This update reflects Giles’ growing stake in the company, adding to his existing 2,000,000 unlisted options over ordinary shares. Investors might view this as a positive signal of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

