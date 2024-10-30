News & Insights

Pure Hydrogen Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has announced a change in director Adam Giles’ interest, with the acquisition of 41,600 ordinary class shares valued at $5,200 through an on-market trade. This update reflects Giles’ growing stake in the company, adding to his existing 2,000,000 unlisted options over ordinary shares. Investors might view this as a positive signal of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

