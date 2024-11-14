News & Insights

Pure Cycle Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Pure Cycle ( (PCYO) ) has shared an announcement.

Pure Cycle Corporation showcased impressive financial growth in 2024, reporting a 147% increase in net income to $11.6 million and a 153% rise in earnings per share compared to 2023. The company’s development activities, particularly in the Sky Ranch Master Planned Community, drove a 135% surge in lot sales revenue. With substantial progress in various development phases, Pure Cycle is set to expand its operations, delivering numerous lots to homebuilders and boosting its single-family rental segment. This financial success reflects strategic development and robust demand in the real estate and water resource sectors.

