Pure Cycle Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Pure Cycle Corporation showcased impressive financial growth in 2024, reporting a 147% increase in net income to $11.6 million and a 153% rise in earnings per share compared to 2023. The company’s development activities, particularly in the Sky Ranch Master Planned Community, drove a 135% surge in lot sales revenue. With substantial progress in various development phases, Pure Cycle is set to expand its operations, delivering numerous lots to homebuilders and boosting its single-family rental segment. This financial success reflects strategic development and robust demand in the real estate and water resource sectors.

