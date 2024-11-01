News & Insights

Stocks

PuraPharm’s Strategic Share Restructuring Proposal

November 01, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. (HK:1498) has released an update.

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. has announced a proposed capital reduction and subdivision of its shares, aiming to lower the par value of each issued share from US$0.1 to US$0.001. This move is expected to reduce the company’s accumulated losses and potentially create a more attractive stock structure for investors. However, these changes are contingent on certain conditions being met, urging shareholders to proceed with caution.

For further insights into HK:1498 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.