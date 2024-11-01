PuraPharm’s Strategic Share Restructuring Proposal

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. (HK:1498) has released an update.

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. has announced a proposed capital reduction and subdivision of its shares, aiming to lower the par value of each issued share from US$0.1 to US$0.001. This move is expected to reduce the company’s accumulated losses and potentially create a more attractive stock structure for investors. However, these changes are contingent on certain conditions being met, urging shareholders to proceed with caution.

