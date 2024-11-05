PuraPharm Corp. Plans Major Capital Restructuring

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. (HK:1498) has released an update.

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a significant capital restructuring. The proposed changes include reducing the par value of its shares and increasing the number of authorized shares, aiming to offset accumulated losses and create a more robust financial position. This strategic move could potentially enhance the company’s market standing and investor appeal.

