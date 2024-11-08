Puma VCT 13 PLC Amplifies Investments Amid UK Growth Prospects

Puma VCT 13 PLC (GB:PU13) has released an update.
Puma VCT 13 PLC has successfully raised £31.5 million in new equity and made strategic investments in AI and cycling-related businesses, enhancing its portfolio value. The company reported positive valuation movements, particularly in digital account provider Pockit and influencer marketing, contributing to a higher Net Asset Value per share of 127.56p. As the UK economy anticipates modest growth, Puma VCT 13 is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the SME sector, aiming to drive returns and support innovation.
