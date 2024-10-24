News & Insights

Puma Partners with Kinross Gold for New Project

October 24, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

Puma Exploration (TSE:PUMA) has released an update.

Puma Exploration has entered into a strategic partnership with Kinross Gold Corporation, which includes a definitive option agreement to develop the Williams Brook Project in Northern New Brunswick. The agreement allows Kinross to potentially earn a 65% interest by investing at least $16.75 million in exploration over the next five years.

