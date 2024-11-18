News & Insights

Puma Exploration Secures Promising Gold Project

November 18, 2024 — 01:39 pm EST

Puma Exploration (TSE:PUMA) has released an update.

Puma Exploration Inc. has signed non-binding letters of intent to secure the McKenzie Gold Project in New Brunswick, known for its high-grade gold occurrences. The project spans over 33,660 hectares and shares geological similarities with the Williams Brook Project, offering significant potential for gold exploration. The site’s proximity to major structures and accessibility enhances its attractiveness for future mining endeavors.

