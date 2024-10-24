News & Insights

Puma Alpha VCT Share Offer Nears Closing Date

October 24, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Puma Alpha VCT Plc (GB:PUAL) has released an update.

Puma Alpha VCT plc is set to close its current offer for new ordinary shares on November 29, 2024, after aiming to raise up to £15 million, with an additional £5 million through an over-allotment facility. The final allotment of shares is anticipated to occur in early December, followed by their admission shortly thereafter. Investors interested in diversifying their portfolios with new opportunities in the venture capital sector should act promptly before the subscription window closes.

