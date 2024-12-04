Puma Alpha VCT Completes Successful Share Offering

Puma Alpha VCT Plc (GB:PUAL) has released an update.

Puma Alpha VCT Plc successfully concluded its equity offering, issuing a final allotment of 594,248 ordinary shares and raising significant capital. The shares, priced between £1.0736 and £1.1070, are set to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange shortly. With this allotment, the company’s total shares in issue now stand at 28,933,237, providing investors with ample opportunity to engage in the market.

