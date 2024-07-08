Pulse Biosciences Announces Breakthrough Device Designation For Cardiac Surgery System

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) said it has received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for the company's Cardiac Surgery System for the ablation of cardiac tissue for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. The company plans to pursue the premarket approval application pathway for FDA approval to market as opposed to the 510(k) route, and once FDA PMA approved, commercialize the nsPFA Cardiac Surgical System in the United States as a treatment for atrial fibrillation.

CEO Burke Barrett said: "We look forward to aligning with the FDA on a pivotal clinical trial design in the near-term and towards initiating our planned first-in-human cases in the Netherlands soon."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.