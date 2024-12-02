News & Insights

Pulsar Group Sells Stake to Boost Profitability

December 02, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Access Intelligence (GB:PULS) has released an update.

Pulsar Group Plc has sold most of its 21% stake in TrackRecord Holdings Limited, securing £1.4 million in cash and retaining a 1% shareholding. This strategic move is expected to generate a profit of £1.2 million, aligning with Pulsar’s focus on enhancing profitability and cash generation. The sale highlights Pulsar’s commitment to capitalizing on market opportunities within the SaaS sector.

