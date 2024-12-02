Pulsar Group Sells Stake to Boost Profitability

Access Intelligence (GB:PULS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pulsar Group Plc has sold most of its 21% stake in TrackRecord Holdings Limited, securing £1.4 million in cash and retaining a 1% shareholding. This strategic move is expected to generate a profit of £1.2 million, aligning with Pulsar’s focus on enhancing profitability and cash generation. The sale highlights Pulsar’s commitment to capitalizing on market opportunities within the SaaS sector.

For further insights into GB:PULS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.