PubMatic raises FY24 revenue view to $292M-$296M from $288M-$292M

Consensus $289.95M. Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $89M-$92M from $87M-$91M. The company said, “Our Q4 and full year outlook reflects a balance between our fastest growing areas of the business and the continued headwind from one of our top DSP buyers that revised its auction approach in late May. We assume that general market conditions do not significantly deteriorate as it relates to current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.”

