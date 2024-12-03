PubMatic expands collaboration with Western Union

PubMatic (PUBM) announced an expansion of their work with Western Union (WU) to include its commerce media business. This collaboration expanded partnership will leverage PubMatic’s Sell-Side Platform capabilities to enhance onsite monetization while using Western Union’s rich first-party data for offsite audience extension via Convert. This will enable advertisers to target Western Union’s globally diverse audiences with highly relevant messages across brand-safe, premium digital channels.

