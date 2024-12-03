News & Insights

PubMatic expands collaboration with Western Union

December 03, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

PubMatic (PUBM) announced an expansion of their work with Western Union (WU) to include its commerce media business. This collaboration expanded partnership will leverage PubMatic’s Sell-Side Platform capabilities to enhance onsite monetization while using Western Union’s rich first-party data for offsite audience extension via Convert. This will enable advertisers to target Western Union’s globally diverse audiences with highly relevant messages across brand-safe, premium digital channels.

Stocks mentioned

PUBM
WU

