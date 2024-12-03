PubMatic expands collaboration with Western Union

PubMatic (PUBM) announced an expansion of their work with Western Union (WU) to include its commerce media business. This collaboration expanded partnership will leverage PubMatic’s Sell-Side Platform capabilities to enhance onsite monetization while using Western Union’s rich first-party data for offsite audience extension via Convert. This will enable advertisers to target Western Union’s globally diverse audiences with highly relevant messages across brand-safe, premium digital channels.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PUBM:
- JMP Securities digital advertising analyst hold analyst/industry conference call
- PubMatic, DIGITS agency brings advanced AdTech to local grocery, stores
- PubMatic, Xumo partner to expand programmatic advertising
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rises on Partnership Deal with X
- PubMatic signed as adtech partner by X, Business Insider says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.