Public Policy Holding Co. Leads U.S. Lobbying Revenues

October 24, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Public Policy Holding Co., Inc. (GB:PPHC) has released an update.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has maintained its dominance in the U.S. federal lobbying market, reporting $17.65 million in LDA revenue for Q3 2024. The company has held the top spot for 17 consecutive quarters, driven by successful client acquisitions like the Lymphoma Leukemia Society and GameChange Energy Technologies Corp. This achievement underscores PPHC’s stronghold and strategic growth in the lobbying sector.

