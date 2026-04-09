PTY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/13/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/13/26, PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund (Symbol: PTY) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1188, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of PTY's recent stock price of $12.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when PTY shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.58 per share, with $14.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.32.

PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.