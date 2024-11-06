PTX Metals Strengthens W2 Project Team and Plans

Platinex (TSE:PTX) has released an update.

PTX Metals Inc. has announced key appointments to strengthen its W2 Copper, Nickel, and PGE project in northern Ontario, bringing in experts with extensive experience in the field. The company has also initiated metallurgy test work and released a significant technical report outlining substantial exploration targets. Additionally, stock options have been granted to select directors and advisors, signaling potential growth and commitment to the project’s success.

