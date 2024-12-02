News & Insights

PTC Therapeutics’ Novartis deal expedites value creation, says Wells Fargo

December 02, 2024 — 07:15 pm EST

Wells Fargo keeps an Overweight rating and $68 price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT). Investors had been undervaluing the potential value of the company’s PTC518 Huntington’s Disease program, and the deal with Novatis (NVS) announced today recognizes a portion of that value upfront while also partially removing the near-term regulatory risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The deal’s $1.9B in milestones, 40% U.S. profit share, and double-digit royalties on ex-U.S. sales makes it a compelling agreement, the firm added.

