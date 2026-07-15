PTC Targets ALM Growth as Codebeamer Gains Traction in Software-Defined Products

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) used a partner webinar to outline what executives described as a significant growth opportunity in application lifecycle management, or ALM, driven by increasingly software-defined products, regulatory demands and the need for large enterprises to modernize engineering processes.

Oliver Becker, a member of PTC’s alliance management team focused on the company’s ALM solutions portfolio, said the session was intended to show partners how they can “unlock this potential together” with PTC. The discussion centered on Codebeamer, PTC’s ALM platform, and the broader opportunity for global system integrators to support enterprise transformation projects.

PTC Sees ALM Market Entering Growth Phase

Peter Haller, Director of Solution Consulting at PTC, said companies are facing more complex product development environments as software, electronics, supply chain pressures, sustainability requirements and artificial intelligence reshape manufacturing and engineering.

“Software is defining today’s products like never before,” Haller said, adding that customers are trying to unify hardware and software development teams and practices. He said this shift is forcing companies to rethink how they manage product variants, reuse engineering assets and deliver value throughout a product’s full lifecycle rather than only at the point of sale.

Haller cited analyst projections indicating that the ALM market could grow from roughly $5 billion in 2026 to more than $7 billion to $16 billion by 2032. He said that would imply a compound annual growth rate ranging from 7% to 50%, with the higher end driven by next-generation ALM, integrated model-based environments and compliance-focused engineering systems.

For partners, Haller said the largest opportunity is in large enterprises facing multi-domain engineering challenges. “For GSIs, this is not just a tooling opportunity,” he said. “It is a strategic transformation play combining process, integration, and governance at scale.”

Automotive Presented as Benchmark for ALM Adoption

Haller described the automotive industry as the most mature example of ALM-driven transformation, citing the shift toward software-defined vehicles. He said automotive companies are trying to integrate software and hardware domains, move toward centralized architectures and improve reuse across product platforms.

According to Haller, many companies still rely on copy-and-clone approaches, manual adjustments and expert-driven decisions, which can create inefficiency and make reuse difficult to scale. He said more mature approaches involve product line engineering, or PLE, which supports automated, feature-driven reuse using rules and variability management.

Haller said leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers, including BMW, Volkswagen Group, Renault, Mercedes and Toyota, along with Tier 1 suppliers and semiconductor companies, have converged on Codebeamer as a strategic ALM backbone. He said he was directly involved in the early phase of Codebeamer’s automotive expansion, including a major win at BMW in 2016.

“Today, Codebeamer is not just a tool choice in automotive,” Haller said. “It represents a proven blueprint for managing complexity, scaling reuse, and enabling software-defined vehicles.”

Aerospace, Defense and MedTech Seen as Key Opportunities

Haller said aerospace and defense organizations are now at an inflection point as they face pressure to modernize legacy toolchains, improve collaboration and accelerate development while maintaining compliance. He described the sector as having a five- to seven-year maturity gap compared with automotive, but said that gap creates an opportunity for system integrators to bring automotive practices into aerospace and defense modernization programs.

In MedTech and pharma, Haller said the main challenge is “compliance by design across the entire life cycle.” He pointed to customers including Roche, Medtronic and CSL Behring as examples of companies moving toward integrated ALM and PLM environments in place of fragmented legacy systems.

Haller said PTC provides a closed-loop ALM/PLM solution that connects requirements, risk, development, verification, manufacturing and product data with traceability. He also said the company offers validation-ready templates and documentation aligned to standards such as ISO 13485, MDR and GxP.

PTC Urges Partners to Sell Business Outcomes

Tim Giles, ALM Seller for the U.K. and Nordics at PTC, said partners should focus on prospects with complex, highly regulated, safety-critical or software-intensive products, especially where there is a weak incumbent ALM system. He identified IBM DOORS Next Gen as one competitive product that PTC has repeatedly replaced.

Giles said partners should avoid leading with product features and instead position ALM around business problems such as complexity, collaboration, efficiency, risk reduction and faster innovation. He said Codebeamer’s value is tied to end-to-end traceability, a single platform and strategic reuse of engineering assets.

“If you talk about feature and function, you instantly exclude yourself from having business-focused conversation with decision-makers and budget holders,” Giles said. He added that the larger opportunity for system integrators is not software implementation alone, but helping customers manage large-scale business transformation.

Giles also framed software-defined products as a broad trend extending beyond automotive. He cited examples including aircraft pilot helmets, cars, phones and software-controlled windows from VELUX, which he identified as a PTC customer.

Alliance Strategy Shifts Toward Proactive Engagement

Becker closed the webinar by saying PTC is shifting its go-to-market approach from reactive and product-led to proactive and solution-led. He said enterprise ALM decisions are often made early around strategy, transformation and business outcomes, which creates a need for earlier engagement with C-suite executives.

Becker outlined a partnership model in which PTC helps define solutions, provide enablement, support joint marketing and feed customer insights into its roadmap. In return, he said partners are expected to align solutions with their strategies, identify demand, lead executive engagements, deliver implementation and integration at scale, and drive adoption.

Becker said PTC has reorganized its alliance management team under Kevin Brooks and now has more than 20 people working exclusively with the company’s service partner ecosystem. He urged partners to identify one or two accounts in the next 30 days where ALM is a natural fit, use PTC’s available resources and engage with the alliance management team.

“The opportunity is real, the market is moving now, and we are better together,” Becker said.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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