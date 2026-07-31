Is PTC Stock Attractive After Its Sharp Pullback and Mixed Earnings?

PTC Inc. PTC now presents a more balanced investment debate after a sharp pullback reset expectations and valuation. The lower multiple improves the entry-point discussion, but the latest quarter did not remove execution questions.

Investors are weighing buyback support and stronger annual run rate visibility against softer revenue trends, margin pressure and a fourth quarter that carries a heavier conversion burden.

PTC's Valuation Has Reset Below Its Five-Year Median

PTC trades at 5.54 times forward 12-month sales, below its five-year median of 7.35 times. The multiple is also slightly below the software subindustry’s 5.7 times, giving the stock a relative discount within its peer set.

That discount is not unqualified. The S&P 500’s 4.87-times multiple remains lower, and PTC’s weaker recent share-price performance shows that investors are still applying a penalty for uneven operating momentum.

PTC's Mixed Quarter Clouds the Near-Term Case

PTC reported fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.58 per share, below the $1.60 consensus. Revenues of $600 million missed estimates by 2.9% and declined 7% year over year.

Margin trends also showed pressure. Non-GAAP operating margin fell 290 basis points to 41%, limiting the argument that lower valuation alone is enough to offset near-term softness.

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK remains a relevant comparison because its design and make software also serves engineering and manufacturing users. Dassault Systèmes SE DASTY, with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, is another reference point for investors comparing CAD, product lifecycle management and digital engineering software vendors.

PTC's Guidance Requires a Strong Fourth Quarter

PTC’s fiscal 2026 outlook calls for revenues of $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $7.87 to $8.42 per share. The guidance range leaves room for a better finish, but it still depends on deal conversion.

The annual run rate target is the key watch item. After generating $60 million of sequential net new annual run rate in the third quarter, PTC needs $79 million to $92 million in the fourth quarter to reach its annual growth outlook.

PTC’s Buybacks Lift Per-Share Support but Reduce Flexibility

PTC repurchased $525 million of common stock in the third quarter and expects full-year repurchases of about $1.625 billion. A smaller diluted share count can support earnings per share and signals management’s willingness to act when it sees the stock as compressed.

The trade-off is balance-sheet flexibility. Cash declined to $351.5 million, while debt rose to about $1.4 billion, leaving less room for error if customer conversions or annual run rate timing slip.

PTC's Price Target Offers Limited but Positive Upside

The $150 price target compares with a $136.30 reference price, implying positive but moderate upside. The target is based on 5.8 times forward sales, which is above the current valuation but still close to the software subindustry level.

That upside is constructive rather than decisive. It does not fully offset concerns around competitive pressure, foreign exchange exposure and PTC’s reliance on a strong fourth quarter.

PTC's Scores Favor Patience Over Aggression

The bottom line is that PTC’s reset valuation improves the stock’s risk-reward profile, but the case still requires cleaner execution. The pullback has created a more reasonable multiple, yet fiscal third-quarter misses and fourth-quarter annual run rate demands keep the investment debate open.

PTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which aligns with a mixed near-term setup rather than a clear buying signal. Its Value Score of C recognizes the valuation reset, while Growth Score, Momentum Score and VGM Score of D suggest investors may need more evidence of earnings acceleration and stronger stock momentum before taking a more aggressive stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.