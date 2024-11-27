News & Insights

PTC To Sell Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher For $150 Mln - Quick Facts

November 27, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) has entered into an agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $150 million upon the closing of the transaction. The company was granted the PRV on November 13, 2024 along with the FDA approval of KEBILIDI.

The FDA awards priority review vouchers to sponsors of rare pediatric disease product applications. A PRV can be redeemed to receive priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product, or it can be sold or transferred.

