PTC Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that exceeded the high end of its guidance for constant-currency annual recurring revenue, as the engineering software company cited stronger demand capture, improved retention and progress in its go-to-market transformation.

Chief Executive Officer Neil Barua said the company generated $60 million in net new ARR during the quarter. Constant-currency ARR, excluding Kepware and ThingWorx, reached $2.448 billion at quarter-end, up 9.1% from a year earlier, according to Chief Financial Officer Jen DiRico.

PTC also generated $261 million in operating cash flow and $249 million in free cash flow during the quarter, both above its guidance range. Revenue totaled $600 million, which DiRico said was below the midpoint of guidance because of the shortened duration of a single large contract expansion, while deal durations across the broader business held steady.

Raised ARR, Revenue and EPS Outlook

The company raised the low end of its fiscal 2026 constant-currency ARR growth outlook, excluding Kepware and ThingWorx, and now expects growth of approximately 9% to 9.5%. At the midpoint, PTC is guiding for $214 million in net new ARR for the year.

For the fourth quarter, PTC expects net new ARR of $79 million to $92 million. DiRico said the company expects a “considerable step-up” in net new ARR from the third quarter, supported by demand generation and a meaningful increase in deferred ARR expected to convert during the period.

PTC also updated its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to a range of $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion and lifted its non-GAAP earnings-per-share outlook to $7.87 to $8.42. The company maintained its expectation of approximately $850 million in free cash flow for the year.

Fourth-quarter free cash flow is expected to be about $15 million, reflecting anticipated capital-gains outflows related to the divestiture of Kepware and ThingWorx. DiRico noted that the divestiture did not meet the criteria for discontinued operations, meaning historical financial statements were not recast; fiscal 2026 includes those assets through their March 13, 2026, divestiture date, while fiscal 2025 included them for the full year.

AI Products and Product-Data Strategy

Barua emphasized PTC’s Intelligent Product Lifecycle strategy, which centers on its CAD, product lifecycle management, application lifecycle management and service lifecycle management systems. He said customers are seeking to modernize their product-data foundations as they pursue AI initiatives, citing pressure to shorten development cycles, improve resilience and manage product data securely.

“AI will be a tailwind for our business because AI requires our systems of record and the product data stored in them to be effective,” Barua said.

During the quarter, PTC launched or expanded several AI-related offerings, including Creo AI, its AI-native PTC Orbit product and Onshape Labs. Barua said the company’s cloud-native Onshape platform is positioned for AI workflows because of its scalable data model and built-in collaboration capabilities.

The company also won what Barua described as its largest AI transaction to date: a near-seven-figure ServiceMax AI deal with a large industrial automation company. The customer had previously built a product-data foundation using ServiceMax and tested the AI offering with service technicians. According to Barua, the pilot showed the potential to reduce technician preparation time by 50% and deliver a 4% net productivity improvement across the service workforce.

PTC expects standalone AI capabilities to become a more meaningful ARR contributor over the next several years. However, Barua said customers are taking a methodical approach, generally beginning with pilots, assessing adoption and return on investment, and then expanding deployments.

Go-to-Market Progress and Competitive Displacements

Management said its go-to-market transformation has begun producing more consistent results. Barua pointed to improvements in sales-representative productivity, renewal rates, pipeline quality, pipeline diversity, sales velocity and displacement activity. He also cited deeper vertical expertise, greater executive-level engagement and better collaboration across teams.

PTC said the aggregate value of competitive displacements doubled year over year. Among the quarter’s wins was a competitive PLM deal with a major defense contractor seeking to modernize engineering operations in a critical business segment.

Barua said the company is seeing opportunities both to win new competitive accounts and to consolidate customer environments that use multiple CAD or PLM systems. He added that expansion within PTC’s existing customer base remains the primary source of growth, while displacement activity has accelerated.

Regarding fiscal 2027, DiRico said PTC has approximately twice as much deferred ARR at this point as it had at the comparable point last year for fiscal 2026. She said that if the company can sustain comparable net new ARR performance next year while converting deferred ARR already on its books, growth could accelerate.

Capital Allocation

PTC repurchased $525 million of common stock in the third quarter, more than double its previous target, as management viewed the stock price as compressed. The repurchases reduced fully diluted share count to 115 million shares in the quarter.

The company now expects approximately $1.625 billion in stock repurchases for fiscal 2026, up from prior guidance of $1.225 billion to $1.325 billion. It expects fully diluted shares outstanding to decline to approximately 116 million for the full year, compared with 121 million in fiscal 2025.

Barua said PTC remains focused on organic investment and smaller acquisitions that can accelerate its existing product roadmap. He cited a recent small acquisition intended to support Windchill extension capabilities and help customers move from on-premises Windchill deployments to Windchill+.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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